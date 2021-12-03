The Bulgarian President announced when Consultations on forming a Cabinet will Begin
The head of state Rumen Radev began consultations with the political forces on the formation of a regular cabinet. This will happen on December 6. The first term will be given to "We Continue the Change". The formation has 7 days to fulfill or return the mandate.
For the third time this year, Head of State Rumen Radev traveled from Dondukov 2 to the National Assembly. This time in the hope of having a regular government. And a schedule for when the consultation will begin.
"Today is an important day for Bulgaria, let us wish success to our MPs," Rumen Radev said, announcing that the first consultations will take place on Monday.
And from the parliamentary rostrum, the president called on the new deputies to take action.
"The hopes for this parliament are huge and the stakes are high. Our society is still looking for a way out of the corruption status quo. It is time for a national consensus to restore the self-confidence of Bulgarians ", said Radev.
He pointed out some of the main priorities before the parliament
"The priority is to dismantle the prosecutor's umbrella over corruption and abuse," Radev said.
The president also called for the swift adoption of the state budget and consistency in foreign policy.
"Today, the consensus in foreign policy is especially important, in which all institutions are called upon to unwaveringly defend the Bulgarian interest," the president said.
The speech of the head of state ended with a wish.
"For me, this is an opportunity, but not a fait accompli. It is up to you to close this era of transition. I believe that this parliament, the youngest so far, has the capacity to restore optimism to Bulgarians,“ said President Radev.
/Nova
