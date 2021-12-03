"There Is Such a People" to MPs: Let us Offer the Bulgarian Society Real and Tangible Change

Unexpectedly, on behalf of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Lyubomir Karimanski appeared on the rostrum, although the current parliamentary leader of Slavi Trifonov's party - Toshko Yordanov, is in the plenary hall.

Karimanski called on his colleagues to harness all their creative power and offer change to society. He assured that "There Is Such a People" will make it possible to form a government and the parliament to work for a full term. He wished "health, chastity, integrity and dedication to the reforms for a fairer and more dignified life of Bulgarians". In the finale, Karimanski quotes historian Nikolay Genchev: "There is nothing more important than humanity."



/Dnevnik