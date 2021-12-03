Skopje will Receive the Remains of its Citizens that Died in the Bus Crash on Struma Highway

The bodies of those killed in the bus crash on the Struma highway will be transported to RN Macedonia by two military planes today, according to BGNES.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of November 23. 45 people lost their lives and injured 7.

The victims without danger to life were accommodated in the emergency hospital "Pirogov". After they were stabilized, the wounded were gradually transported by ambulance from Sofia to Skopje.

The investigation into the deadly incident continues. It is being worked on versions that have not been rejected.

On Wednesday, the bus was thoroughly inspected again by road experts and car experts. Investigators have determined where the outbreak came from, the cause and manner of the fire in the vehicle.

It was confirmed that fuel tubes were not transported, there were some only to supply the heating system, which were not affected by the fire. So the versions for transporting flammable substances and fuel tubes were categorically rejected.

The back of the bus was not on fire. Its engine was strong - there is no fire, experts said.

Speculation is the theories of drug trafficking. The version of terrorism was rejected from the very beginning.

The main version of the incident remains human error.



/BGNES