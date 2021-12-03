Kiril Petkov: It is Time to put Meaning into the words “Member of Parliament”

It is time to put meaning into the words “Member of Parliament”, it is our duty to serve the Bulgarian people. Unfortunately, most of the MPs before us have not done a good job and that is why Bulgaria is facing huge challenges. This was said from the parliamentary rostrum by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

He noted that nearly 2 million of our compatriots have chosen a place outside Bulgaria as their home.

"What about the hospital in Yambol, where patients are transported with blankets between floors or people in Silistra who have been waiting for 30 years to have a bridge over the Danube or people in Vidin who hope to see a tunnel under Petrohan or at least the Botevgrad road - Vidin, Vratsa - Vidin. Not to mention the great danger that threatens the people of Montana, if the unrepaired wall of their dam crumbles," added Kiril Petkov.

He added that the whole of Northern Bulgaria is waiting for the Hemus highway

"How did we get here, where were the MPs, who had to solve these problems. The answer lies in a few words of greed, selfishness, negligence," said Kiril Petkov.

According to Kiril Petkov, these are corrupt lobbyists, without any real business.

"This must stop today, as an MP I want to be part of the change, we will solve these problems, all together so we can say it is time for zero tolerance for corruption, for zero tolerance for theft, it is time for real justice in Bulgaria, where no one feels unpunished, it is time to overcome our personal ego and work together, it is time for a prosperous Bulgaria to be proud of, it is time for Bulgaria to be a leader in the region and an example of good neighborliness, it is time for a new meaning in the words MP, it's time to do our job ", concluded his statement at the rostrum Kiril Petkov.



/BNT