Greenpeace Distributed Coal Water to Bulgarian MPs

The environmental organization Greenpeace was active in front of the National Assembly with a call to stop the exploitation and pollution of water in Bulgaria. They are handing out bottles of water from pools exposed to pollution.

Greenpeace commented that so far most MPs have accepted the bottles of water, which they call "coal water".

"Our main topic, on which we want the MPs to work in the future, is the protection of water in Bulgaria. And when making economic or energy decisions, to take into account what natural resources are used in these areas for electricity production," told Meglena Antonova, campaign manager of Greenpeace Bulgaria.



/BNR