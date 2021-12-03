EU Health Regulator is Launching a Review of a New Vaccine against COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency said today it had begun reviewing a new vaccine against COVID-19, produced by the French company Valneva - the first step towards approving its use in the European Union, the Associated Press reported.

A possible approval from the drug regulator would add another vaccine to the EU's arsenal in the fight against COVID-19 at a time when the 27-member community is expanding booster doses and some countries are preparing to give the Pfizer vaccine to older children between 5 and 11 years.

Last month, the European Commission approved a contract with Valneva to buy nearly 27 million doses in 2022. The agreement also includes the possibility of adapting the vaccine to new variants of the virus and buying another 33 million doses in 2023.