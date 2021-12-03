Weather in Bulgaria: Increase in Clouds and Rain in the Afternoon. Temperatures: 10°C and 15°C

Today the increase in clouds will continue and will cover the whole country by the evening. It will rain from around the afternoon from the west. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate, strong gusty wind from the south-southwest will continue to blow north of the mountains and in the eastern regions and the daily temperatures will be high, the maximum will be between 10° and 15° Celsius, in the eastern half of the country will reach 17° -18°C. In the evening in the northwestern half of the country the wind will be oriented from the northwest and the temperature will start to drop sharply, the rain will turn into snow.

There will be icing in many places in the mountainous regions and the western part of the Danube plain. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month - in the afternoon it will start to rise.

The Black Sea coast will be windy with moderate, temporarily strong winds from the southwest. Sunny weather will prevail, but by the end of the day the clouds will increase. Maximum temperatures will be 14° -18°C. The temperature of the sea water between 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will increase and in the afternoon there will be snowfall, in the lower parts of rain and snow. It will be strong, on the ridges and temporarily stormy southwest wind, it will be warm. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C. In the evening the wind will weaken and will start to move from west-northwest. With it, cold air will invade and temperatures will drop quickly.



/Focus