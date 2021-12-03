COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Fewer New Cases but More Deaths in the Last 24h.

Society » HEALTH | December 3, 2021, Friday // 09:07
699 180 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 2,018. 103,606 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 27,672 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,632,158. Of the medical staff, 17,448 were infected, including 4,659 doctors, 5,771 nurses, 3,116 nurses and 355 paramedics. 6,225 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 702 are in intensive care units.

566,918 people were cured, of which 3,344 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,656, and 114 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,370,825, with 20,832 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 81.81% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 92.98% of the dead were not vaccinated. 514 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.27% of them have not been vaccinated.

