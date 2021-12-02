Airbnb Rents Out the House from 'Home Alone'

Fans of "Home Alone" can now live out their childhood dreams by spending the night of December 12 in the iconic house of the film, writes the BBC.

The house, home of the McCallister family, is rented for just 1 night by Airbnb. It is located in the Chicago area and will be available for rent from December 7 for $ 25.

The house is available for 4 people. Guests will be greeted on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister's (MaCaulay Culkin) older brother Buzz.



/OFFNews