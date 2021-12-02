The German Army will Send-Off Merkel with a Parade

World Leaders Bid their Farewell to Merkel

The German army will honor with a farewell parade Chancellor Angela Merkel for her 16 years of rule, DPA reported.

Merkel, who is stepping down, will deliver a short speech ahead of a ceremony scheduled for tonight.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no intake and far fewer people will be present than usual. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender are expected to be guests of honor at the celebration.

Merkel chose Hildegard Knef song "Fuer mich soll's rote Rosen regnen " (Let red roses fall for me) for the farewell ceremony. In addition to the anthem "Grosser Gott, wir loben Dich" (Great God, we praise you), the army orchestra will also perform Nina Hagen's song "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen" (You forgot the color film).

Such a parade is the highest honor that the German army can bestow on a civilian, and it can traditionally be awarded not only to chancellors, but also to presidents and defense ministers at their farewell ceremonies.



/BTA