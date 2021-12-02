BSP Leader Ninova: There is No Agreement for Me to be Chairman of the National Assembly

"We do not have an agreement on the rotation principle for the chairmanship of the National Assembly. There is no agreement for me to hold this post." This was announced by BSP leader Kornelia Ninova at a briefing on Thursday.

Political Negotiations: the Speaker of Parliament to be Changed every year

"We reaffirm our will to make efforts to form a regular government to begin a real change in the current model of government. We have shown that we are fighting behind the scenes," Ninova added.

"The work of 18 expert working groups has ended. From now on, controversial issues remain. We expect the “We Continue the Change” mandate holder to convene a meeting of the four parties to clear up the controversial issues and hold a political conversation. As a result, we want to prepare a written coalition agreement with clear commitments by dates and months," Ninova explained.

"This coalition agreement must be signed and only then we will start talking about names and positions. Nothing published in the media such as names from BSP is true," Ninova said.



