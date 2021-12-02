BSP Leader Ninova: There is No Agreement for Me to be Chairman of the National Assembly

Politics | December 2, 2021, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: BSP Leader Ninova: There is No Agreement for Me to be Chairman of the National Assembly marica.bg

"We do not have an agreement on the rotation principle for the chairmanship of the National Assembly. There is no agreement for me to hold this post." This was announced by BSP leader Kornelia Ninova at a briefing on Thursday.

Political Negotiations: the Speaker of Parliament to be Changed every year

"We reaffirm our will to make efforts to form a regular government to begin a real change in the current model of government. We have shown that we are fighting behind the scenes," Ninova added.

"The work of 18 expert working groups has ended. From now on, controversial issues remain. We expect the “We Continue the Change” mandate holder to convene a meeting of the four parties to clear up the controversial issues and hold a political conversation. As a result, we want to prepare a written coalition agreement with clear commitments by dates and months," Ninova explained.

"This coalition agreement must be signed and only then we will start talking about names and positions. Nothing published in the media such as names from BSP is true," Ninova said.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kornelia Ninova, BSP, National Assembly, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria