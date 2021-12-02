Sofia: Free Entrance and Free Skates on the “Yunak” Ice Slide on Saturday

The Bulgarian Sports Federation organizes for everyone, for the 28th time in a row - Winter Challenge '2021.

The event will be held from 12 noon to 20 p.m. on December 4 on the slide “Yunak” in Sofia, during which admission will be free and skates will be free.

Winter Challenge '2021 is organized with the financial support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the "Program for the development of sports for all" and is implemented by the National Program for Physical Activity and Development of the Bulgarian population BULFAR 2021-2024.

"In the complex pandemic situation we have been in for the last 2 years, we should not forget about the physical activity of children and their parents. The purpose of this sports holiday is to promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of winter sports. Special thanks to our partners from the “Yunak” slide, who once again lend a hand in the organization of this event," said Desislava Ilieva, President of the Bulgarian Sports Federation for All.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the newly created program "First steps on the ice" for children up to 10 years will be held. The trainings will be conducted by the three-time Olympic medalist in short track Evgenia Radanova and our multiple national champion in figure skating Naiden Borichev. The lesson includes free entrance to the ice rink, the maximum number of children who can take part in one lesson is 30, and registrations will be made on the Facebook page of the ice rink "Yunak" - https://www.facebook.com/ledenapurzalkayunak

The "Yunak" ice rink opened its doors to visitors on December 1st. The largest facility in Sofia is located on an ice area of ​​1200 sq/m.

Those who wish to visit can buy tickets both on the spot and in the network of eventim.bg

Every weekday session, which starts at 10 a.m., will be free for children up to 7 years old. The entrance for the rink with skates for rent is BGN 12. Entrance with own skates is BGN 10. Ticket for 12 visits, valid from December 1, 2021 to February 1, 2022 is at a promotional price of BGN 99 (excluding skating rental). Rent a "penguin" is BGN 10. A lesson with an instructor costs BGN 15.

Throughout the season on the rink will be organized many entertainment events, culinary temptations and open lessons with famous Bulgarian athletes.

Together with ECOPACK BULGARIA will be carried out separate collection of packaging waste and their recycling.

The slide works in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures.

The “Yunak” ice rink is located next to the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station. It is the successor of the legendary slide "Druzhba", which had not opened for nearly 30 years before in 2018 to work again for visitors.



/Events Managment Bulgaria