More than 8 billion Vaccines against Covid have been Administered Worldwide

The number of coronavirus vaccinations in the world has exceeded 8 billion. More than half of them (4.16 billion) are in three countries - China (2.5 billion), India (1.2 billion) and the United States (0.46 billion).

So far, people have received 8.03 billion doses of Covid vaccines. It is not yet possible to determine how many people on the planet have completed a course of vaccination, as many countries only report the number of certified doses of covid vaccines.

A few days ago, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said that more than 80% of the world's vaccines had gone to the G20, and low-income countries, most of them in Africa, had received only 0.6% of doses.

For example, in the UAE and the Maldives, almost all residents who are allowed to be vaccinated are immunized, and in Singapore, Cambodia and Cuba, more than 90% of the population already has at least one dose. Nine more countries - Brunei, Portugal, China, Chile, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, Argentina and Malta - have over 80% vaccinated populations. More than 60.8 million two-dose vaccinations have been carried out in Russia, and 69.5 million people have been maximized with one dose. The level of collective immunity to covid in the country is 51.8%.

At least 15 coronavirus vaccines are allowed in different parts of the world, including Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, Epivaccorona and Kovivac, the drugs of the American concern Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and Oxford, the Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm, the Indian Covaxin, as well as products of American developers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.



/BGNES