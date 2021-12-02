NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: The Situation in the Western Balkans is becoming Dangerous
Bosnia needs Attention to Save itself from Disintegration
NATO foreign ministers launched a separate meeting during a planned meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Riga on the situation in the Western Balkans, which the Alliance considers worrying. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened the meeting today.
"The Western Balkans region is of great importance to us. We are witnessing alarming developments, we hear dangerous rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina, there are tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, reforms are stalled and foreign actors are stepping up their malicious activities in the region.”, he said.
"NATO and the European Union are working closely together for the good of the region, not least in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo," Stoltenberg said.
He also recalled NATO's military operations in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, which he said had "helped bring peace to the region".
The NATO ministerial meeting was attended by Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
/BGNES
