Political Negotiations: the Speaker of Parliament to be Changed every year
The Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament should be rotated every year.
The four formations negotiating the formation of a government have agreed on this - "We Continue the Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria", BNR reports.
The idea is for each of the four formations to have a parliamentary speaker for a full term.
The rotation will begin with the resigned BSP chairman Kornelia Ninova.
She learned about the intentions of the negotiators from a letter signed by the Secretary General of the DSB - one of the parties in "Democratic Bulgaria", and sent to the members of the Executive Council. They have until noon today to say whether they support joining the government with their own ministers, the national radio reported
The letter also presents the new structure of the Council of Ministers.
/ClubZ
