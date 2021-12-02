Outbreak of Meningitis in a Kindergarten in Sofia, One Child Died

Society » HEALTH | December 2, 2021, Thursday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Outbreak of Meningitis in a Kindergarten in Sofia, One Child Died Pixabay

An outbreak of meningitis has been discovered in Sofia's 37th “Valshebstvo” Kindergarten in the Pavlovo district. As of yesterday, the children's institution has suspended classes, BNT reported. So far, 16 children and two adults have been infected. A 5-year-old child died.

The director of the kindergarten Gergana Petrova commented to BNT that on Friday the child vomited and had a high temperature for a very short time. The parents were called and it they were referred to the General Practioner.

At the moment we do not have children with confirmed symptoms, but there are children who are carriers. A complete disinfection of the building and the common areas was carried out. "All parents have been notified, the instructions of the health authorities have been followed," the director added.

For BNT, the former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Todor Kantardjiev, who is currently a consultant on health issues of the Sofia Municipality, said that in Bulgaria a vaccine for meningitis has been mandatory since 2011. He added that a study before 3 years has shown that 72% of children in kindergartens in Sofia are carriers of this microorganism.

For the specific case, Prof. Kantardjiev said that the children have been taking antibiotics for two days, and yesterday a sampling of the remaining 250 children was organized. He explained that the infection is transmitted by airborne droplets and is possible in close contact and for a long time in one room.

"The most important thing is not to scare people, not to create unnecessary panic. Yesterday I had a conversation with concern parents, just to reassure them," added Prof. Kantardzhiev.

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: outbreak, meningitis, children, kindergarten
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria