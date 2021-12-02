Outbreak of Meningitis in a Kindergarten in Sofia, One Child Died

An outbreak of meningitis has been discovered in Sofia's 37th “Valshebstvo” Kindergarten in the Pavlovo district. As of yesterday, the children's institution has suspended classes, BNT reported. So far, 16 children and two adults have been infected. A 5-year-old child died.

The director of the kindergarten Gergana Petrova commented to BNT that on Friday the child vomited and had a high temperature for a very short time. The parents were called and it they were referred to the General Practioner.

At the moment we do not have children with confirmed symptoms, but there are children who are carriers. A complete disinfection of the building and the common areas was carried out. "All parents have been notified, the instructions of the health authorities have been followed," the director added.

For BNT, the former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Todor Kantardjiev, who is currently a consultant on health issues of the Sofia Municipality, said that in Bulgaria a vaccine for meningitis has been mandatory since 2011. He added that a study before 3 years has shown that 72% of children in kindergartens in Sofia are carriers of this microorganism.

For the specific case, Prof. Kantardjiev said that the children have been taking antibiotics for two days, and yesterday a sampling of the remaining 250 children was organized. He explained that the infection is transmitted by airborne droplets and is possible in close contact and for a long time in one room.

"The most important thing is not to scare people, not to create unnecessary panic. Yesterday I had a conversation with concern parents, just to reassure them," added Prof. Kantardzhiev.



