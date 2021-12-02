Omicron has Arrived in the United States
The United States has found its first infected with the new variant of Covid-19 - Omicron, CNN reports, citing the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the TV channel, the new version is registered in California. US President Joe Biden has previously expressed confidence that "sooner or later" this variant of the coronavirus will appear in the United States.
The Omicron strain has been found in a vaccinated person returning from South Africa, said Anthony Fauci, a senior US infectious disease specialist. This is the first time Omicron has been identified in the United States.
"This man returned from South Africa on November 22, and on November 29 his coronavirus test was positive," Fauci said. The infected person has been fully vaccinated, is currently experiencing "moderate symptoms" of COVID-19 and is improving.
/Focus
