Omicron has Arrived in the United States

Society » HEALTH | December 2, 2021, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Omicron has Arrived in the United States Pixabay

The United States has found its first infected with the new variant of Covid-19 - Omicron, CNN reports, citing the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the TV channel, the new version is registered in California. US President Joe Biden has previously expressed confidence that "sooner or later" this variant of the coronavirus will appear in the United States.

The Omicron strain has been found in a vaccinated person returning from South Africa, said Anthony Fauci, a senior US infectious disease specialist. This is the first time Omicron has been identified in the United States.

"This man returned from South Africa on November 22, and on November 29 his coronavirus test was positive," Fauci said. The infected person has been fully vaccinated, is currently experiencing "moderate symptoms" of COVID-19 and is improving.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: omicron, US, variant, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria