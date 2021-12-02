Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temperatures Between 9°C and 14°C

Today it will be mostly sunny over the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be moderate, on the northern slopes of the mountains - temporarily strong southwest wind and with it the daily temperatures will rise, the maximum will be between 9° and 14° Celsius. In the evening from the west the clouds, medium and high, will begin to increase. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for December - will decrease.

A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the south-southwest will blow along the Black Sea coast. It will be mostly sunny. Maximum air temperatures: 13° -15°C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -14°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. In the evening from the west the clouds will increase. The wind will be moderate, in the high and open parts - strong southwest wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.



