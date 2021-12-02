COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2105 New Cases, 89 Deaths, 19,519 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

697,162 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 2105.

105,046 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 27,937 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 6,604,490. Of the medical staff, 17,411 were infected, including 4,654 doctors, 5,760 nurses, 3,107 paramedics and 355 paramedics.

6302 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 694 are in intensive care units. 563,574 people were cured, of which 2,089 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,542, and 89 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,350,019, and in the past 24 hours 19,519 were newly registered vaccinated.

79.90% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 86.52% of the dead were not vaccinated. 526 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.69% of them have not been vaccinated.



