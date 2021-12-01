WHO: Omicron does not require Development of New Vaccines

December 1, 2021
Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organization has no data that there is a reduction in effectiveness of existing coronavirus vaccines following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The WHO does not consider it necessary to develop new vaccines, as pharmaceutical companies need to make only minor changes to the composition of already developed preparations.

Tags: omicron, variant, covid, vaccines
