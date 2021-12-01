Explosion in Munich Wounded Dozens and stopped the Movement of Trains

The bomb exploded shortly after noon in front of a Deutsche Bahn construction site in Munich. According to the fire service, three people were injured, one of them seriously.

Trains have been stopped around Munich Central Station, a spokesman said.

The movements of trains to near and far destinations are affected, the tram depot is locked. It is not known how long the traffic will be stopped. Police and the fire service explained that it was a large-scale operation, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

According to police, a loud explosion was heard near Donnersbergerbrücke, after which a column of smoke rose. According to the fire department, it was an explosion.

"We are here to ensure the safety of people," said a spokesman for the fire service.

Three people were injured. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. There are suspicions that this is a World War II bomb.

Donnersbergerbrücke is located not far from the main train station in the center of Munich on the main route of the Munich city railway. Many fire trucks and about 50 emergency services were on the scene, and a federal police helicopter was circling over the area.



/BGNES