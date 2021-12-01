Health Minister Katsarov: 1.5 Million Tests have been Provided to the Bulgarian Education System

"There may be mobile teams in testing laboratories in front of students 'and teachers' schools." This was stated to BNR by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to help the education system by purchasing tests for Covid-19.

"Contracts have been signed and 1.5 million tests have been provided to the education system," the caretaker minister said, adding that another 600,000 tests were due by Friday (November 26th):

"They have been detained by customs and will be delivered by the end of this week."

A second call has been announced for another 2.5 million tests for schools:

"Yesterday I signed contracts for the companies that won the contract for another 2.7 million tests, which have a delivery date of December 9. That is, a total of 1.5 million have been delivered since November 8 and we expect more than 3 million. These 4.5 million tests would be enough to test all children by the end of 2021. "

According to him, the problem is with the supplies:

"There are delays in transport, there are delays in customs, especially for these gentle tests, which are for children."

Minister Katsarov reiterated that his order was to return the students to school, but in a safe environment.



/BNR