The Sofia Book Fair opens on December 7

This year's edition of the fair will last until December 12, 2021, subject to all anti-epidemic measures. Everyone will be able to attend the event every day from 10:00 to 20:00, except for the last day of the fair, December 12, Sunday, when the event will end at 19:00.

In the same period, from December 7 to 12, the ninth Sofia International Literary Festival will be held entirely online. This year's edition of the festival does not have a strict geographical focus: its focus is on current writers' voices from Europe. The aim is to follow not only the trends that dominate the literature of the continent, but also to see the questions that the authors ask. Due to the anti-epidemic measures in 2021, the Sofia International Literary Festival will be held online. All events will be streamed on the festival's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/sofialiteraryfest/

The program includes both some well-known names and authors who are rising stars, winners of the European Prize for Literature. Among the foreign guests of the festival are Dubravka Ugresic, Anna Blandiana, Fiona Sampson, Muriel Barberi, Connie Palmen, as well as the Italian writer Elvira Seminara, Lydia Dimkovska, Marente de Moore, Claudiu Florian, Gasca Shiyan, Alexei Salnikov.

At the same time, the fourth Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth will take place, its program is available at: https://www.facebook.com/SofiaChildrenandYouthLiteraryFest

In December, you can also join the “Buy 1 Book campaign - Give it away for Christmas”, which aims to remind that the book is the warmest and most hopeful gift. This campaign follows the example of the eponymous campaign created by the writer Georgi Gospodinov in 2007, dedicated to the book as a very personal gift, “with which you give not only words, but also a story; because Christmas is made from the books we read and the stories they told us.”

The initiative of the Bulgarian Book Association - “Buy 1 Book campaign - Give it away for Christmas” is held for the second year in a row and is part of the national campaign "Buy 1 book", which arose in the midst of the crisis situation around the epidemic of COVID-19, entitled "To have the book." In a few days, it managed to unite over 200 publishing houses and online bookstores, as well as authorities such as the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication (FJMC) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski” in a common cause - to help the book, to preserve it as a value and to guarantee its future.

In the spirit of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, we remind you that the choice to place a gift with a book under the Christmas tree also helps the family of the book.



/Press Release Bulgarian Book Association