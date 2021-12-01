The Christmas Tree in Sofia Lights Up in White today, the Park in Front of NDK will be with Decorations

Society | December 1, 2021, Wednesday // 12:25
The lights of the Christmas tree in Sofia will light up today at 6 p.m. in front of the National Palace of Culture.

At the invitation of the Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, the lights of the Christmas tree will be lit in the presence of the Olympic champions from Tokyo and "Honorary Citizens of Sofia" - the girls from the rhythmic gymnastics team Simona Dyankova, Stefani Kiryakova, Madlen Radukanova and Laura Zaatas with coaches Vessela Dimitrova and Mihaela Maevska, as well as boxer Stoyka Krasteva.

The Christmas tree in Sofia is 13 meters high, they will be illuminated in white with over 10,000 lights, snowflakes and balls. An 80-centimeter star is placed on top of it, and at its foot - two glowing deer, according to the Sofia Municipality.

The entire park in front of the National Palace of Culture will be decorated, and from December 9 to 23 there will be a "Christmas town", which will offer Sofia residents and guests a festive outdoor bazaar and cultural program on the stage of the cinema "Kabana".

