State Leaders from around the World Congratulated President Rumen Radev on his Re-Election

President Rumen Radev received congratulatory letters from heads of state from around the world on the occasion of his re-election for a second term, the press office of the head of state announced.

President Rumen Radev received congratulations from the presidents - Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Alexander Van der Belen of Austria, Sergio Matarella of Italy, Janos Ader of Hungary, Katerina Sakelaropoulou of Greece, Nikos Anastasiadis, Marcelo Ribelu di Soza of Cyprus, Zuzana Chaputova of Slovakia, Klaus Johannes of Romania, Zoran Milanovic of Croatia.

Congratulatory letters were sent by the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Sultan of Oman Haytam bin Tariq al-Said.

Congratulations were also received by the Presidents - of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, of Vietnam Nguyen Swan Phuq, of Serbia Alexander Vucic, of Kazakhstan Kasam-Jomart Tokayev, of Yemen Abd Rabbu Mansur Hadi, of Palestina Mahmoud Abbas, as well as by many other heads of state, heads of government and representatives of international organizations who have sent letters or congratulated President Radev in telephone conversations.

In his congratulatory address, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent heartfelt congratulations to the head of state and the Bulgarian people. "The great challenges facing Europe require a united and sustainable European Union. Europe needs a strong and capable Bulgaria," the German head of state said in a letter, expressing hope for the further development of good co-operation between the two countries in the EU. NATO and in relations with neighboring countries in the Western Balkans.

In his letter, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the convincing victory of the elections testified to the confidence of Rumen Radev on the part of Bulgarian citizens. Putin expresses hope that with his work the Bulgarian head of state will continue to contribute to the development of constructive Russian-Bulgarian relations.

"I very much appreciate our personal cooperation, as well as our mutual understanding on issues important to our part of Europe. I also know that you are a sincere and loyal friend of Poland," said Polish President Andrzej Duda in his congratulatory address to Rumen. Radev. Andrzej Duda expresses wishes for the well-being of the Bulgarian people and hope for still close cooperation, friendship and mutual respect between the two countries.

"Your re-election fills me with confidence that the excellent relations between Austria and Bulgaria will deepen in the future. I am very happy that we will continue to work together to maintain and expand them," said Austrian President Alexander van der Belen.

Jordan's King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein sent his heartfelt congratulations on the re-election of Rumen Radev as president, which he said strengthened people's confidence in him and the institution he represents. "I look forward to continuing to work for the development of bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Bulgaria in order to serve the common interests of our countries and peoples," said King Abdullah II.

In his congratulatory address, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani wished well-being to the head of state and the entire Bulgarian people and expressed hope that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen.

The President of Italy Sergio Matarella expressed hope in his letter to Rumen Radev for even stronger strengthening of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Italy by increasing the intensity of political dialogue and economic and cultural cooperation. "Our two countries are called to work together for the development of the EU and NATO in a spirit of shared values ​​and support," said Sergio Matarella.

"I take this good opportunity to confirm that I deeply appreciate the cordial bilateral relations that connect our two friendly countries and to express your gratitude for your work in strengthening the rich spectrum of contacts between us," Hungarian President Janos Ader wrote to the Bulgarian head of state.

In his letter to Rumen Radev, President Stevo Pendarovski assured that the Republic of North Macedonia, sharing the vision of a stable and prosperous region within a united Europe, is determined to develop and promote good neighborly relations and deepen and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. "I want to express my deep conviction that our neighboring countries and peoples have much more in common than things that divide us," said Stevo Pendarovski.

The President of Romania, Klaus Johannes, congratulated President Rumen Radev and the Bulgarian people and expressed hope that Bulgaria and Romania would continue to work closely together to develop bilateral relations and maintain security and stability in the EU and the region.

"I believe that we will continue to unite our efforts to expand friendly relations, cooperation and strategic partnership between our countries," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message.



