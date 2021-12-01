Back to Class with a COVID Test: Long Queues of Students in Front of the Laboratories in Sofia
nova.bg
Queues of students who want to be tested to return to school formed this morning in front of the capital's laboratories.
From today, children from 5th to 12th grade can return to class if 50% of them have a green certificate. The test in the laboratories costs BGN 8.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Only 4.3% of the Teachers in Bulgaria are aged 21-30
- » Over 3,200 Students from 5th to 12th Grade Returned to Class in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Education Ministry: Covid Tests are Provided for Young Students across the Country
- » Bulgaria: About 60% of Young Students are Ready to Return to Class by Being Tested Twice a Week
- » Bulgaria: Are Schools Ready for the Testing of Young Students
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: How Will Testing Take Place at School? Director Asks, Minister Answers