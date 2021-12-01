Back to Class with a COVID Test: Long Queues of Students in Front of the Laboratories in Sofia

Bulgaria: Back to Class with a COVID Test: Long Queues of Students in Front of the Laboratories in Sofia

Queues of students who want to be tested to return to school formed this morning in front of the capital's laboratories.

From today, children from 5th to 12th grade can return to class if 50% of them have a green certificate. The test in the laboratories costs BGN 8.

/Nova

