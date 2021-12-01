Greece will be the first in the EU to Impose Fines on the Unvaccinated

In Greece, all citizens over the age of 60 are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the first EU country to introduce a mandatory regime for a specific age group.

According to the authorities, the goal is to prevent new pressure on the health system from another wave of patients.

Following the news of the new measures, vaccination in Greece has increased significantly. According to studies, it is in this age group that 9 out of 10 cases result in death from the disease.

In case of non-compliance with the order, the fine will be 100 euros. After January 16, the mandatory vaccination in Greece for people over 60 comes into force, this also affects Bulgarian citizens in the country.

So far, no Omicron infection has been detected in Greece. There are citizens who have arrived from South Africa, they are quarantined but have negative tests.



/Nova