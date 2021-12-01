Greece will be the first in the EU to Impose Fines on the Unvaccinated

Society » HEALTH | December 1, 2021, Wednesday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Greece will be the first in the EU to Impose Fines on the Unvaccinated schengenvisainfo.com

In Greece, all citizens over the age of 60 are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the first EU country to introduce a mandatory regime for a specific age group.

According to the authorities, the goal is to prevent new pressure on the health system from another wave of patients.

Following the news of the new measures, vaccination in Greece has increased significantly. According to studies, it is in this age group that 9 out of 10 cases result in death from the disease.

In case of non-compliance with the order, the fine will be 100 euros. After January 16, the mandatory vaccination in Greece for people over 60 comes into force, this also affects Bulgarian citizens in the country.

So far, no Omicron infection has been detected in Greece. There are citizens who have arrived from South Africa, they are quarantined but have negative tests.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, unvaccinated, COVID-19, fine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria