Today is World AIDS Day
We are commemorating World AIDS Day in the context of a round anniversary - 40 years since the opening of the world's first AIDS case. Momchil Baev, a health management specialist, commented on this in "The Day Begins".
It is time to remember that in addition to the current covid pandemic, there is another that has taken many more lives, Baev called.
According to him, about 37-38 million people have died from HIV-related conditions. More needs to be done so that there are no overlapping health crises that intensify each other.
Since the beginning of the first case in Bulgaria, registered in 1986, we have 3,702 people at the end of November, nearly 2,000 are people with HIV, who are currently being treated in clinics, Baev added.
/BNT
