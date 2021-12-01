Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister: Bulgaria's Veto will Fall

Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi claims that in December the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) will receive positive signals for the start of negotiations for accession to the European Union (EU).

"We are optimistic because we have information. We have full information about what is happening between Skopje and Sofia and this thing gives us full confidence that this issue can be resolved. We are trying at the EU summit on December 14 to get the first positive signal that door will open for us," Grubi told local Alsat TV.

"We have prepared answers that we think will be acceptable for the Bulgarian positions, and they will lead to the abolition of the veto," said the Deputy Prime Minister, adding: "Our goal is to resolve this issue in January, February or March next year, and in the coming months next year to hold the first intergovernmental conference, which will effectively begin negotiations for EU membership.

Regarding the future of the ruling coalition following the loss of local elections in October, Grubi expects an "increase in parliamentary support". "SDSM and DUI have a four-year management agreement," said Artan Grubi. "The local elections are not related to the central government, and the ruling majority is stable. We have made many steps forward in favor of the state. Zoran Zaev is the key figure in Macedonia's European perspective," he said. According to him, the Albanian Alternative formation is welcome in the ruling coalition.



/BGNES