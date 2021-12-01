Border Police Introduces Temporary Anti-Epidemic Measures for Arrivers in Bulgaria

Temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced for entry of persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, from December 1, 2021, according to an assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the respective country.

This was announced by the Border Police. The temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced by order of the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

General Directorate of Border Police reminds that the persons who are subject to health control are allowed on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria only through the following border checkpoints: Border Checkpoint "Burgas Airport"; Varna Airport Border Checkpoint; Plovdiv Airport Border Checkpoint; Sofia Airport Border Checkpoint (Terminal 1 and Terminal 2); Border Checkpoint "Port of Burgas"; Port of Varna border checkpoint; Vidin border checkpoint; Oryahovo border checkpoint; Somovit-Nikopol border checkpoint, Ruse border checkpoint, Durankulak border checkpoint; Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint; Lesovo border checkpoint; Malko Tarnovo border checkpoint; Kulata border checkpoint; Ilinden border checkpoint; Makaza border checkpoint; Captain Petko Voivoda border checkpoint; Vrashka Chuka border checkpoint; Kalotina border checkpoint; Oltomantsi border checkpoint; Strezimirovtsi border checkpoint, Gueshevo border checkpoint, Stanke Lisichkovo border checkpoint and Zlatarevo border checkpoint.



/Focus