Weather in Bulgaria: Windy and Cloudy with Max Temp Between 7°C and 12°C

Today it will be windy with moderate and temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest, which will weaken in the afternoon and will be oriented from the southwest. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be variable clouds, decreasing in the afternoon in places to mostly sunny. Daily temperatures will start to rise and the prevailing maximums will be between 7 ° and 12 ° Celsius, slightly lower in the high western fields. Atmospheric pressure will rise, but will remain slightly lower than the average for December.

The Black Sea coast will be windy with moderate and temporarily strong winds from the west northwest, which will weaken in the afternoon and will be oriented from the southwest. There will be variable clouds, decreasing in the afternoon to mostly sunny. Maximum air temperatures: 9°C to 12 °C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° to 14°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains there will be variable clouds, decreasing in the afternoon often to sunny weather. A strong, windy and temporarily stormy wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 3°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 3°C.



