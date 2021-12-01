COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2681 New Cases, 128 Deaths, 19,536 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

695,057 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2681. 105 119 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 26,864 tests were scheduled, which makes a total of 6,576,558 of medical staff in cases of infection with 17,386, including 4,651 doctors, 5,751 nurses, 3,099 nurses and 355 paramedics.

6,470 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized on the site, of which 717 are in intensive care units. 561,485 people were cured, of which 2,557 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,453, and in the last 24 hours 128 people passed away from COVID-19.

The number of added doses against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,330,515, and in the past 24 hours 19,536 are newly registered vaccinated. 80.94% of the deaths for the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 89.06% of the dead were not vaccinated. 724 are the newly admitted to hospital, and 85.36% of them were not vaccinated.



