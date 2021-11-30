So far, the Tests of all Bulgarians Evacuated today from South Africa are Negative
Omicron: 10 Bulgarian Citizens took off from an Airport in South Africa
So far, the tests for coronavirus of all passengers, who were evacuated today with a flight of the Romanian airline TAROM from South Africa, are negative, the head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat was quoted as saying by AFP.
Forty-six Romanian citizens and 24 foreigners, including 10 Bulgarians, landed earlier today at military base 90 in Bucharest. They were evacuated by a special TAROM flight from South Africa due to the suspension of flights from that country after the appearance of the new variant Omicron of the coronavirus.
Bulgarian Woman living in South Africa: There are more Cases in Europe than Her
The head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat, was at the airport when the passengers arrived. He said that all tests so far have given a negative result. Arafat pointed out that some people have had PCR tests and the results are expected in the next 12 hours.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The UN Secretary-General has called for a New Global Vaccination Plan
- » Large-Scale Schemes for Fake Covid Certificates Revealed in Plovdiv Region
- » Bulgarian Experts: Omicron could Restart the Pandemic
- » Bulgarian Woman living in South Africa: There are more Cases in Europe than Here
- » Bulgarian Doctor: If we don’t manage the Pandemic, we will become the Covid Ghetto of Europe
- » Omicron: 10 Bulgarian Citizens took off from an Airport in South Africa