So far, the Tests of all Bulgarians Evacuated today from South Africa are Negative

Society » HEALTH | November 30, 2021, Tuesday // 20:50
So far, the tests for coronavirus of all passengers, who were evacuated today with a flight of the Romanian airline TAROM from South Africa, are negative, the head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat was quoted as saying by AFP.

Forty-six Romanian citizens and 24 foreigners, including 10 Bulgarians, landed earlier today at military base 90 in Bucharest. They were evacuated by a special TAROM flight from South Africa due to the suspension of flights from that country after the appearance of the new variant Omicron of the coronavirus.

The head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat, was at the airport when the passengers arrived. He said that all tests so far have given a negative result. Arafat pointed out that some people have had PCR tests and the results are expected in the next 12 hours.

