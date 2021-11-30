Only 4.3% of the Teachers in Bulgaria are aged 21-30

There must be an increase in investment in teachers, such as continuing qualifications, subsidies for initial qualifications, incentives for employment, programs for activities of new institutions. This was discussed by experts from the Ministry of Education in a discussion on "Roadmap of policies for teachers in Bulgaria."

The main findings are that more attention should be paid to the development and implementation of investments in continuing teacher education, and existing forms of continuing education practices are not synchronized, was said at the conference.

The aging of educators is a problem for the nation’s education.

36.1% of them are between 51-60 years old, 17% are over 60 years old. Only 4.3% of teachers are between 21-30 years old. Raising teachers' salaries has increased the number of young teachers, but their percentage is still too low to say the problem is solved.

The regions with the lowest PISA test scores are the ones with the highest number of unqualified teachers. In many places in the country, teachers who teach do not have a qualification degree.

In the districts of Dobrich, Razgrad, Silistra, Targovishte, Shumen 37% of the teachers do not have such a degree, and in the district of Vidin they are almost 40%. The Ministry of Education and Science proposes urgent measures to solve this problem.

Some of the ideas are to introduce indicators for standard review and analysis of the workforce, as well as indicators to monitor the level of activity for continuing professional qualification.

