Exactly how Popular is Delyan Peevski in DPS

If the Movement for Rights and Freedoms – DPS’ leadership is to be believed, Delyan Pevski is one of the most beloved politicians by the party's voters. And when they hear criticism of him, they wonder if it's the same person.

Peevski's popularity could be tested by the results of three parliamentary votes this year. In April and July, Peevski was not on DPS’ lists, but led the lists in Blagoevgrad and Veliko Tarnovo in November.

Comparing the results of DPS with and without Peevski is not very flattering for its popularity.

In Blagoevgrad in the November parliamentary elections, when the list was led by Peevski, the Movement won 19,068 votes, 16.65% and 2 seats.

In July, DPS won 19,516 votes, 15.78% and 2 seats.

In April, DPS had 20,811 13.57% and 2 seats.

As can be seen, Peevski's presence failed to stop the decline of DPS votes in the area.

In Veliko Tarnovo in November, with the leader of the list Peevski the Movement took 6,663 votes, 8.66% and 1 seat.

In July, DPS had 4,355 votes, 5.24% and no mandate.

In April, DPS took 6,442, 6.61% and 1 seat.

As can be seen, Peevski has very slightly increased the results compared to April. However, the increase compared to July is significant.

However, the movement had far higher results in Veliko Tarnovo, which now cannot be achieved even with Peevski's leadership.

In 2017, DPS had 7,304 votes, 6.43% and 1 mandate.

In 2014, the DPS had as many as 11,685 votes, 10.768% and also one term.

In 2013, the Movement took 7,393 votes, 6.249% and 1 mandate, respectively.



/ClubZ