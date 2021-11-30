Large-Scale Schemes for Fake Covid Certificates Revealed in Plovdiv Region

Plovdiv police have revealed two schemes for issuing false certificates. The documents were issued in Assenovgrad Hospital and in a medical center in the town of Rakovski. Four people were detained for 24 hours.

"There were 2 pre-trial proceedings for documentary crimes and false documentation. We conducted searches and seizures in a medical center in the town of Rakovski and in the town of Asenovgrad for issuing green certificates to persons who have not been vaccinated. It was established that 200 persons were abroad at the time when these certificates were issued in Asenovgrad, and for Rakovski about 50 people. There are 4 detainees - three are doctors, one is a dentist," said Chavdar Groshev, district prosecutor at the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office.

It is a period of about 2 months. It remains to be seen whether these individuals have used the certificates and whether there is involvement of others. The amount is from 200 to about 400 BGN per certificate.

It is being investigated whether it is an organized criminal group. No involvement of a Member of Parliament in the act has been established. One of the persons was detained in Asenovgrad, the other three in Rakovski.

The certificates are intended for Bulgarians, they needed them so they can travel abroad. More than 20,000 completed declarations with signature and personal data were seized. No charges have been filed so far. Three or four people have been identified as intermediaries.

Many of the people who obtained the certificate used intermediaries from different segments of the population, including medical personnel, added Slavcho Alexiev, head of the Economic Police Department at the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.



/BNT