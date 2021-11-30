Bulgarian Woman living in South Africa: There are more Cases in Europe than Here

Bulgarian Experts: Omicron could Restart the Pandemic

The new coronavirus mutation, Omicron, has created fears worldwide. The World Health Organization has warned that it will spread around the world and there is a risk of a sharp increase in the number of those infected. There is currently no death caused by this variant of the coronavirus, but much more research is needed due to the huge number of mutations. Dozens of countries have banned flights from South Africa and several other countries in the region as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Antonia Biolcheva is a Bulgarian who has lived in South Africa for 30 years. She commented for "Hello, Bulgaria" on the situation in the country.

"There are more cases in Europe than in our country. The bad thing is that they found it here and said it was a South African virus, which made it stop all flights to and from South Africa," she said.

"It is still too early to say what the symptoms are and what could happen from this new version, but as far as we know it is much less dangerous than Delta," she said.

"About 70% of the elderly people here are vaccinated, the younger people are not vaccinated, but things are going in a direction that they want to vaccinate them as well, as it is said that the new version is spreading more among them," Biolcheva added.

She also commented on the ban on flights from South Africa and several other countries in the region. "Yesterday there were flights, which, as far as I understand, will transport some of the Bulgarians here, as well as a Romanian rugby team. I think they will release flights again. It was a kind of euphoria after England and Qatar stopped flying, but as far as I understand they will continue to fly, "said Antonia Biolcheva.



/Nova