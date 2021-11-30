Bulgarian Doctor: If we don’t manage the Pandemic, we will become the Covid Ghetto of Europe

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have provided the Ministry of Health with an algorithm on how to develop a strategy for communicating risk and involving the whole society in the fight against coronavirus and how to increase people's confidence in measures before vaccines are available. Nothing has been done - neither by the previous nor by the current Ministry of Health. Although there is time to prepare an information campaign now, at least for the vaccination, for which we will receive help from the WHO", said Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliiski on the tightening of measures.

"In countries with high vaccination coverage, the measures are tightened because the number of cases of infected unvaccinated or with expired immunity is increasing, they must break the curve," said Dr. Lyudmil Shopov.

"But there are people in Austria who are of the opinion that you should get sick and have Covid parties ... I've heard that, I haven't seen it ... In half a year we will all have encountered the virus.

He confirmed that vaccinated people also get sick, but to a large extent they make it easier ... There are also deaths of people who died with the vaccine, we also had a patient over 89 years old ", the cardiologist from ISUL gave an example.

"People are not vaccinated because they had to talk in a warm and proactive way about the benefits and side effects of vaccines," said Assoc. Prof. Okoliiski.

At the same time, our country is seen as a strange bird, an island of unknown practices, such as those with fake certificates. People go to prison for a false certificate in Greece, said Assoc. Prof. Okoliiski.

According to Dr. Lyudiml Shopov, we simply lack the word empathy and at-risk people are not vaccinated.

"However, if you get a doctor to sign that a patient should not be vaccinated, believe me, he will not do it," said Dr. Shopov.

According to Dr. Shopov, the crisis was better managed in the first wave, albeit headed by a finance minister. And this can be seen from the number of dead and hospitalized.

There are also good examples. "At the insistence of the WHO, the Sustainability and Development Plan, with the support of the caretaker Prime Minister, includes funding from next year in schools from first to 12th grade to be studied as a subject of "Health Education", added Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski.

"Because children need to be heard, understood and experienced ... so as not to risk as adults in various addictions, for which, unfortunately, we are still in the first place in the world," said the WHO expert.

Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski pointed out that they have made a study, according to which the number of anxiety and depressive disorders, the number of road accidents and the number of cases of violence has been growing in the last year. "Abroad, we are working with the police on how to be proactive before tragedies, and not just to register deaths ...", the expert added.

"All this is a way to decompensate your shortcomings, fears and failures," concludes Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski.

"If we do not think about our neighbor, if we do not manage the pandemic through measures and vaccination, we will become the Covid ghetto of Europe, an endemic zone in which the economy, tourism, trade will not develop, people will not even order costumes from Bulgaria. . ", summarized Dr. Lyudmil Shopov.



/BNR