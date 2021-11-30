Omicron: 10 Bulgarian Citizens took off from an Airport in South Africa

Bulgarians have contacted our embassy in the Republic of South Africa with a request for assistance in their return to Bulgaria. They were blocked due to travel restrictions related to the new version of the COVID-19 Omicron. The flights of the compatriots to the home were canceled. Tonight, 10 Bulgarian citizens took off from the airport in Johannesburg.

"They are flying to Bucharest. It is a repatriation flight of the Romanian government, which has kindly offered the other EU Member States their citizens who are in a similar situation in South Africa to take advantage of this flight. An organization has been set up with our embassy in Bucharest to meet them there and transport them to Ruse, "said Denitsa Velcheva, head of the Consular Service of Bulgaria in Pretoria

"On Saturday and Sunday, when the airlines began to cancel flights en masse, the embassy was contacted by about 20 Bulgarian citizens, who are mostly short-term residents in the country," she said.

"Some of the other Bulgarians have found flights for later dates, while others prefer to wait for the situation to normalize," Velcheva added.



/Nova