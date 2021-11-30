Due to the Snow: Complicated Traffic Situation in Sofia

Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfall will Gradually Decrease in Western Bulgaria, Max Temp 3°-8°C

By 9.00 a.m., the Sofia Municipality has received more than 150 signals for fallen trees due to the snow. Emergency crews are working to eliminate them. Priority is given to cleaning the streets on which public transport runs. A fallen tree on Journalist Square, which obstructs trams, is being removed. Earlier in the morning, branches and trees were removed from Cherni Vrah, Simeonovsko Shosse and Buxton Brothers boulevards, as well as on Cherkovna Street.

The road situation in Sofia is complicated.

There were broken buses earlier today on Simeonovsko Shosse Boulevard and in several other places in the city.

There was also a problem with the contact network for the trams on Graf Ignatiev Blvd. At about 7 a.m. in the section between Slaveykov Square and the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station, nearly 10 trams were waiting on the spot, and at 8:30 a.m. the traffic was still suspended.

At 8:30 a.m., due to a break in the catenary, trams did not run through Macedonia Square, but the accident there was rectified before 9 p.m.

A tree fell on Khan Omurtag Street, which is impassable, a listener of "Horizont Radio" reported.

178 cleaning machines are on site. A company will be fined for delays in cleaning, said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who is on the ground.

"There will certainly be sanctions for the companies. Especially for the company that cleans Triaditsa - Vitosha. I have been in the field since early in the morning. I have found, both myself and the teams of the inspectorate, delays in leaving this company. In general, the others work, of course, in these difficult conditions. "

Public transport stops are cleaned and sanded.

Drivers of cars are urged to drive carefully and with winter tires.

Krassimir Dimitrov, head of the emergency unit, pointed out where drivers should be especially careful:

"This morning they should pay special attention to the approaches of the southern arc, the approaches Bistritsa, Boyana, Dragalevtsi, the approaches to Vitosha, of course, to those who serve the mountain huts. They must be careful, they must have chains, especially for Vitosha. Otherwise, most steep and dangerous places have been treated. Salts are currently being spread, which are being used to treat the roads, so that with the arrival of traffic the main roads will become water. Currently in such condition are Botevgrad Street, Slivnitsa Blvd, Tsarigradsko Street and Cherni Vrah Blvd.



/BNR