COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3020 New Cases, 224 Deaths, 15,819 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | November 30, 2021, Tuesday // 09:38
105 123 are the total active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal. For the last 24 hours, 36,559 tests were performed, and 3,020 people tested positive for coronavirus infection.

82.72% of newly infected people have not been vaccinated. 2965 people were cured in the last 24 hours. 6,526 people are in hospital with COVID-19. 946 people were admitted to hospital for the last 24 hours, of which 87.42% were not vaccinated.

There are 723 people in the intensive care unit. 224 people died in the past 24 hours. 91.52% of them have not been vaccinated. The newly vaccinated are 15,819 people. A total of 3,311,004 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

