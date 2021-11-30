Weather in Bulgaria: Snowfall will Gradually Decrease in Western Bulgaria, Max Temp 3°-8°C

Today in Western Bulgaria it will stop snowing before noon and during the day the clouds will break and decrease, over many areas, until mostly sunny weather. In Eastern Bulgaria there will be rainfall, in the Ludogorie and the Fore-Balkans mixed with snow, and in the afternoon the precipitation will weaken and stop, at the latest in the evening in the northeastern regions. A moderate northwest wind will continue to blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, along the Black Sea coast up to 11° -12°C. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy, with rainfall, which will weaken and stop in the afternoon. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 9° -12°C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 3 points.

In the mountains, precipitation, mainly snow, from west to east will weaken and stop, and clouds during the day will decrease. The snowfall will be intense in the morning, especially in the Central and Eastern Stara Planina mountain range. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow and gusts and drifts will form in places. Temperatures will drop further and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 7°C.



