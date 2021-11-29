London Introduces Mandatory PCR test for Vaccinated Bulgarians

As of November 30, 2021, the United Kingdom is introducing additional measures due to the appearance of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. According to the Bulgarian embassy in London, from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, every fully vaccinated citizen who enters the territory of Great Britain from a country outside the red list, such as Bulgaria at the moment, must take a PCR test by the second day of arrival and is self-isolated until a negative result is obtained, according to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If the result of the PCR test is delayed, the citizen must isolate themselves until the result of the test becomes known or by the 14th day after arrival, whichever comes first. Anyone who has been in contact with a suspected case of Omicron should also isolate themselves, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The requirement to fill in a passenger localization form also remains in force: https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk

Tests for travel to the UK can be booked through: https://www.gov.uk/find-travel-test-provider

Bulgarian citizens who are not fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 within 3 days before leaving for the UK. They must book and pay for PCR tests on the second day and eighth day of arrival, and complete the passenger lock-in form within 48 hours of arrival. They must then remain quarantined for 10 days at home or elsewhere they’re staying, then take a PCR test on the same day or before day 2 and day 8. If the second day test is positive, citizens should self-isolate for 10 days. In this case it is not necessary to do a test for the eighth day. If the test for the second day is negative, the test for the eighth day must also be performed. If the test on the eighth day is positive, citizens must isolate themselves for 10 days.

Information on the restrictions introduced and the requirements for the tests can be found on the following government website:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-to-england-from-another-country-during-coronavirus-covid-19

More information can be found on the website of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs https://www.mfa.bg/bg/situationcenter/31992

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian embassy in London by phone: +44 20 7581 3144; +44 20 7584 9400 or on-call telephones during non-working hours: + 442075813144; + 442075849400.



/Nova