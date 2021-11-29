Over 3,200 Students from 5th to 12th Grade Returned to Class in Sofia

More than 3,200 students from 5th to 12th grade returned to class in Sofia today. Most of them are in private schools. The only municipal school in the capital, the 164th Spanish-language high school, Miguel de Cervantes, managed to bring together 176 green-certified students in 8th, 9th and 10th grades. Ten of the 28 classes there are already conducting face-to-face training. Online training is provided for other students who stay at home.

From December 1 this year the older students will return to four more private schools, from December 2 they will be joined by another one, the Ministry of Education and Science writes.

All this became possible after the order of the Ministers of Health and Education and Science last week, which allowed classes to be attended in person, if at least half of the children in them have a green certificate, as well as private schools to provide their own tests for students, while waiting for free deliveries from the state.

Meanwhile, half of the students from 5th to 7th grade study in person without testing and certificates in 130 municipalities in the country, where the incidence is between 250 and 500 per 100,000 people. All students are in a class without conditions in the whole district of Kardzhali and in separate municipalities from other districts, where the morbidity is below 250 per 100,000.

The proportion of children in grades 1 to 4 who attend in person after testing for COVID-19 twice a week continues to increase. Almost 73 percent of them are already in school. Last week, 169,260 students in a total of 10,486 classes returned to class after their parents agreed to be tested with sparing tests as a condition for safe face-to-face training. For comparison, for the previous week a little over 62% of the students in the initial stage attended training. This is shown by the summarized data of the regional departments of education (RDE) for the present training of the young students for the week from November 22 to 26 this year (included)

Last week, 5,274 children up to 4th grade returned to a class without testing because they had a document for illness or the presence of antibodies, as required by the health authorities.

From November 10 this year So far, 116 students have been identified with a positive COVID-19 score. There are 65 positive teachers and 63 non-pedagogical specialists.

At the moment, 283,100 tests are available in the Red Cross warehouse in the village of Lozen. They will provide face-to-face training for children from 1st to 4th grade until December 10.



/Nova