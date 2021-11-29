Omicron: What are the Symptoms of the New Covid Variant

Fatigue is one of the main symptoms of the new variant of the coronavirus - Omicron. This is explained by the President of the South African Medical Association Angelique Coetzee, writes Sky News.

According to her, patients who tested positive for the new COVID variant complained of throat irritation, mild headaches and body aches. So far, those infected have not reported a loss of sense of smell. There is no decrease in oxygen levels in the blood.

Cases of the infection in South Africa, where this variant of COVID-19 was first discovered, are not serious, Coatzee told the BBC. She expressed concern about older people who have comorbidities such as heart problems or diabetes.

Omicron's symptoms are unusual, but not severe, says the doctor, who was the first to report the possibility of a new variant, BTA writes.



/Nova