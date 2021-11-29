Special Prosecutor's Office Refused to Initiate Pre-Trial Proceedings against Ivan Geshev

The investigation of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office on the signal of the acting Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov against the Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev has ended, a refusal to initiate pre-trial proceedings has been ruled, the spokesman of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office Hristo Krastev told BTA.

The supervising prosecutor of the inspection, on the basis of the information gathered, found that no data were available for a crime committed by the chief prosecutor. A copy of the decree refusing to initiate pre-trial proceedings was sent to Minister Rashkov, and at the moment no complaint has been received from him regarding the refusal in order to carry out an instance control.

In the course of the inspection, explanations were taken from magistrates at the Special Prosecutor's Office and employees of the Public Communication Directorate at the Prosecutor General's Office, and the relevant documents were collected.

On July 27 this year, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov told the media that he had sent a signal against the Prosecutor General to the National Investigation Service, which contained some of the materials on which the Minister of Justice Yanaki Stoilov referred to the SJC for the dismissal of Ivan Geshev. . The materials in the signal are related to the disclosure of data from the Special Intelligence Tools (SITs) and the publication by the prosecutor's office of selected materials of correspondence from chats on the occasion of conducted pre-trial proceedings. The Minister's signal was forwarded to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.



/BTA