China has Promised Africa 1 Billion vaccines against COVID-19
Wikimedia Commons
Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to provide Africa with a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in a speech delivered via video link at the China-Africa summit in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
The Chinese leader said his country would donate 600 million doses directly.
Another 400 million doses will be provided from other sources, such as investments in production sites.
/BNT
