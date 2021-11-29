Hurricane Wind with Speed of 100 km/h, Hail and Fallen Trees in Bulgarian Town of Sliven

A hurricane wind with a speed of 100 kilometers per hour, accompanied by hail and rain, hit Sliven and the surrounding villages within 10 minutes at noon today. There are uprooted and broken trees, no injured people. Several villages are without electricity.

"Currently, we are working on uprooted trees in order not to block streets and roads, there are also fallen on the national road network. Signals have been processed everywhere and action is being taken," said Snezhana Kaneva from the Security and Crisis Management Department in Sliven Municipality. .

Municipal officials, along with the fire department, are repairing the damage.

