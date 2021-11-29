President Radev to Convene the 47th National Assembly on December 3

President Rumen Radev convenes the first sitting of the newly elected 47th National Assembly on Friday, December 3, at 9:00 AM.

The third parliamentary and second early parliamentary elections took place on 14 November. The winner was "We Continue the Change" of the former caretaker ministers Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev, who took 25.67% of the vote and will have 67 seats in the new National Assembly.

Boyko Borissov's GERB party with its SDS coalition partner became second for the second time and will have 59 deputies. 22.74% of the voters voted for them.

Third are DPS with 13% and 34 MPs. BSP with an election result of 10.1% scored 26 deputies

The winner of the July elections "There Is Such a People" with leader Slavi Trifonov remained fifth with 9.25%, which provides them with 25 MPs.

In the last two places are "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane" with 6.37% and 4.86%. The two formations will have 16 and 13 deputies respectively.

President Rumen Radev, who was re-elected in the November 21 election, is expected to shortly form a government to win the most votes - the "We Continue the Change" political force.

Negotiations to form a new government began this week at the initiative of "We Continue the Change", which hosted a series of meetings on sectoral policies - finance, economy, energy, national security, international relations, education, health and others.

A total of 18 working groups were set up. In addition to the hosts, BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" were invited to the talks.



