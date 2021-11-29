Will Vaccines Stop the Omicron Variant

Will the vaccines stop the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the New York Times asks. The new version raises new concerns, because if it turns out that the existing vaccines do not affect it, they will have to be modified, the American publication notes.

Amid disconnections from South Africa and fears of a new global wave of coronavirus over the weekend, scientists began frantic work to collect data on the new variant of Coronvirus Omicron, its features and, above all, how effective the vaccines will be against him.

The initial information paints a vague picture. It is possible that the variant is more easily transmitted and easier to avoid the body's immune reactions, both in the case of vaccination and in natural infection, compared to previous variants of the virus, experts said.

Vaccines may continue to provide adequate protection in terms of preventing severe forms of covid and death, but booster doses may be needed to ensure protection for most people. Manufacturers of the two most effective vaccines, Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna, are preparing to modify their preparations if necessary, the New York Times points out.

The government of US President Joe Biden considers booster doses to be the best strategy to counter the new version of the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported. The American edition draws attention to the opinion of experts, including the chief specialist in infectious diseases of the USA Anthony Fauchi, that it is unlikely that the available vaccines will not provide any protection against the new variant. The daily also focuses on statements by the World Health Organization that it is working with a large number of researchers from around the world to understand how Omicron will affect existing vaccines.

Britain is betting on booster doses to save Christmas, writes the British "Times". The publication emphasizes the statement of the British Minister of Health Sajid Javid that the booster vaccination campaign will reduce the need to introduce new restrictions due to the coronavirus.



